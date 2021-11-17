Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of Foghorn Therapeutics worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 350,978 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,439,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHTX stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.34. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

