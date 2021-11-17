Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 42,383 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hurco Companies were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HURC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hurco Companies by 39.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. Hurco Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.60 and a 12 month high of $38.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $222.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.51%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

Hurco Companies Profile

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

