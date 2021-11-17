Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 49,880 Shares of CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,880 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of CyberOptics worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYBE. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,252,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the second quarter valued at about $1,466,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CyberOptics by 59.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 62,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 23,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberOptics by 33.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $180,060.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBE stock opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. CyberOptics Co. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $48.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.11 million, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.69.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. CyberOptics had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

