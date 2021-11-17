Geode Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,778 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of PubMatic worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in PubMatic by 1,316.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PubMatic by 1,582.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,881 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,514 in the last ninety days. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PUBM shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of PUBM opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $76.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

