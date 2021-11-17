LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,085 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 24.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFNC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $193.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.