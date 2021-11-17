Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,216 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 38,576 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Global Water Resources in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 58.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Shares of GWRS opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.01 million, a PE ratio of 132.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.10. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.0243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 1,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 1,874 shares of company stock worth $33,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.