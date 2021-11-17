Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLNK. HC Wainwright upgraded Blink Charging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of Blink Charging stock opened at $44.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day moving average is $33.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 3.69. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.50% and a negative return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald Engel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $3,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,376,500 in the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Blink Charging by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37,214 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

