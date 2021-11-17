Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Assertio Holdings Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its portfolio consists of branded prescription neurology, inflammation and pain medications. The company’s business development includes acquisitions, licensing and mergers. Assertio Holdings Inc., formerly known as Assertio Therapeutics Inc., is based in LAKE FOREST, Ill. “

NASDAQ:ASRT opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Assertio has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Assertio had a negative return on equity of 34.57% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Assertio will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Assertio by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Assertio by 71.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assertio by 118.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 118,750 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

