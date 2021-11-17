Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $245.00.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.09.
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $188.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $153.04 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day moving average is $197.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.63.
In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
