Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $250.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $245.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.09.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $188.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $153.04 and a 12-month high of $271.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day moving average is $197.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.28) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

