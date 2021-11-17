Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,345,595 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.98% of Republic First Bancorp worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 309.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,628 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 17.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 467.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.69 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $38.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.