Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 907,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,840 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

