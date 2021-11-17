Vanguard Group Inc. Invests $9.61 Million in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,525,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,000.

Separately, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,124,000. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

