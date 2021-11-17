Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 462,804 Shares of Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) by 85.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,007,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 22.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 4,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, with a total value of $48,333.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Jerome Burns, Jr. purchased 7,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $75,368.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 23,628 shares of company stock worth $231,602. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

ATCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ ATCX opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $384.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

