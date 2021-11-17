Vanguard Group Inc. Has $9.91 Million Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America were worth $9,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

In other Oil-Dri Co. of America news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $34,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

ODC opened at $35.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.61. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corp. of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale Products Group and Business to Business Products Group. The Retail and Wholesale Products Group segment includes mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC).

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.