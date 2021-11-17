Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.12% of BRT Apartments worth $9,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 222.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 5.5% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 178,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRT. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $358.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.