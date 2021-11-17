Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $10,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Solid Biosciences by 23.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

SLDB opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.94. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $232.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

