JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 23,881 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Daseke by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Daseke by 25.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 321,904 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Daseke during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Daseke by 0.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,980.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of Daseke stock opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

