Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 345,584 Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,107,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.27% of Oncternal Therapeutics worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,077 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 220,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 627.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 110,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 26.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $182.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

