45,849 Shares in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,849 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,223,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032,873 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,124,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 505,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 316,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 666.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 297,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

CSLT stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $308.05 million, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

