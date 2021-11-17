Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Minerva Surgical stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

In other Minerva Surgical news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 580,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,960,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

