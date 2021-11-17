Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) PT Raised to $45.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMG. Citigroup upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.08.

WMG opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Warner Music Group has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489 over the last three months. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $43,920,000. RBO & Co. LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 261,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the second quarter worth about $6,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

