Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Raymond James

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.22.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.83 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,169.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 166,547 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,916,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 102,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 237,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

