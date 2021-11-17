Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XMTR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.66 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Xometry from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.44.

NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.05. Xometry has a 12 month low of $40.90 and a 12 month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Xometry by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

