Insider Buying: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Major Shareholder Buys 202,960 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 202,960 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $71.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,454,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,821,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,221,000 after buying an additional 6,405,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,670,000 after buying an additional 5,097,178 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after buying an additional 1,569,844 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

