Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Sells 43,770 Shares of Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 43,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,764.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.91.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $289.64 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 68.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $703,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 191.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 50,124 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 242.3% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 17,521 shares during the period. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

