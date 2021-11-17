Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 20,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.00, for a total transaction of $12,456,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.88, for a total transaction of $12,573,120.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.50, for a total transaction of $12,732,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $11,983,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.03, for a total transaction of $11,293,690.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 21,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.58, for a total transaction of $8,784,470.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.49, for a total transaction of $8,069,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total transaction of $6,950,475.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.93, for a total transaction of $6,696,810.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.88, for a total transaction of $6,515,520.00.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $527.27 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.08 and a 12 month high of $536.54. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.31.

Arista Networks shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $410.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $375.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,636,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after purchasing an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

