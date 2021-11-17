Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 583.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.63.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 20,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total value of $668,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 8,625,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $260,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,279,967 shares of company stock worth $281,747,808. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

