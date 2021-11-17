Audrey T. Andrews Sells 56,626 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:THC opened at $79.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.53. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.50.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

