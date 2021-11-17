Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 250,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.81 per share, with a total value of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.02 per share, with a total value of $6,090,963.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11. Cricut, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cricut during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

