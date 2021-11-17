JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 37,375 Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,375 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 134,632 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 110,455 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 62,258 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,140 in the last ninety days. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cidara Therapeutics Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

