JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $126,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

RWJ opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.18. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $131.07.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.