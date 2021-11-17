JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $126,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF stock opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $131.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.18.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.