JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PRTK opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $247.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.24. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.