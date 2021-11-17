Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICU) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721,361 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KSICU. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth approximately $17,092,000. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth approximately $13,762,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth approximately $9,386,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth approximately $4,137,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the first quarter worth approximately $4,092,000.

KSICU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

