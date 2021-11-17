Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Pulse Biosciences were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 27,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 12,664 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

PLSE opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.64. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

