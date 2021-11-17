JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 25.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 165.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $283.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank is a full-service bank, which offers personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

