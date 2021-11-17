JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000.

JHMM opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $56.82.

