Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$30.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.15.

MFC opened at C$25.81 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$21.05 and a 1-year high of C$27.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The stock has a market cap of C$50.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

