JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Forte Biosciences by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Forte Biosciences news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FBRX shares. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. FBR & Co. lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

FBRX stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

