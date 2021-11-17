Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a C$72.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, October 25th. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$97.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$78.05.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$72.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$80.35. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$69.42 and a 1 year high of C$87.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 69.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

