Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.58 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce sales of $109.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.16 million and the lowest is $109.00 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $116.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $406.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $406.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $449.20 million, with estimates ranging from $420.70 million to $477.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

IRWD stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

