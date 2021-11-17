Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$57.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.86.

Shares of TSE HCG opened at C$44.72 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of C$28.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.53. The stock has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.29.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

