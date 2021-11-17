Raymond James Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$55.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Cormark lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.70.

TSE EIF opened at C$46.06 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$34.85 and a 52 week high of C$47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

