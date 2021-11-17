Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.80

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 9.80 and last traded at 9.95, with a volume of 38001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 11.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTLY. Bank of America cut Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

