Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.30

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.30 and last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 95606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.28.

AAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price target on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.45.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares in the company, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

