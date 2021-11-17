iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.06

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $39.92, with a volume of 18379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,369,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $610,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,027 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,944,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,846 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,298,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,995 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,939,000 after acquiring an additional 401,691 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,774,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

