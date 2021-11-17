Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Short Interest Down 72.4% in October

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the October 14th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WJXFF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Wajax from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of WJXFF opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Wajax has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

