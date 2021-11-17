Short Interest in zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Declines By 76.9%

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 76.9% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZLPSF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of zooplus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLPSF opened at $569.66 on Wednesday. zooplus has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $569.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $552.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.55.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

