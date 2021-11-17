iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

NASDAQ IPW opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. iPower has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that iPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the third quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iPower by 398.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

