Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intellicheck Mobilisa is a leading technology company, developing and marketing wireless technology and identity systems for various applications including: mobile and handheld wireless devices for the government, military and commercial markets. Products include the Defense ID system, an advanced ID card access control product currently protecting over 70 military and federal locations. ID-Check is a technology that instantly reads, analyzes, and verifies encoded data in magnetic stripes and barcodes on government-issue IDs from approximately 60 U.S. and Canadian jurisdictions to determine if the content and format are valid. The company’s products are used to address government and commercial fraud, focusing on age verification, secure access control and software tools, driver’s license readers, and ID validation markets. Intelli-Check Mobilisa sells its products through its direct sales force and marketing partners. The company is headquartered in Port Townsend, Washington. “

IDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.90.

IDN stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.99 and a beta of 1.81. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. On average, analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

